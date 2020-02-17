Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Parker-Hannifin Corp (NYSE:PH) by 55.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 39,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 49,182 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,121,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,054,177,000 after acquiring an additional 27,118 shares during the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,605,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,934,000 after purchasing an additional 37,353 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 1,287,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $264,937,000 after purchasing an additional 133,543 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 605,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $124,721,000 after purchasing an additional 11,623 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 512,464 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $105,475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the period. 80.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP William R. Bowman sold 1,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.83, for a total transaction of $397,612.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 6,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,382,872.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Catherine A. Suever sold 775 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $155,403.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,429 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,440. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE PH traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $211.84. 535,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,530. Parker-Hannifin Corp has a 1-year low of $152.18 and a 1-year high of $215.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $204.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.27. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Corp will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.70%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $199.00 to $229.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays assumed coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $227.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $211.27.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment provides static and dynamic sealing devices; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of industrial and mobile machinery and equipment; and critical flow components for process instrumentation, healthcare, and ultra-high-purity applications, as well as components for use in refrigeration and air conditioning systems, and in fluid control applications for processing, fuel dispensing, beverage dispensing, and mobile emissions.

