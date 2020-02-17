Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC Sells 76 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC cut its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,873 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises about 0.9% of Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 322 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 96.4% during the 3rd quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. HM Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. HM Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,388,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,563 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $200,607,000 after acquiring an additional 8,164 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,278,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN traded down $15.00 on Monday, hitting $2,134.87. The stock had a trading volume of 2,606,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,355,566. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,586.57 and a 52-week high of $2,185.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1,062.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1,928.31 and a 200-day moving average of $1,817.96.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.98 by $2.49. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business had revenue of $87.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.04 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 27.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Aegis increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $2,100.00 to $2,525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,250.00 target price (up from $2,000.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2,400.00 target price (up from $2,150.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JMP Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $2,450.00 target price (up from $2,250.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,319.76.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 324,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,051.70, for a total transaction of $666,158,266.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,143,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,189,019,853.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,748.04, for a total transaction of $1,748,040.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,480,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 716,969 shares of company stock worth $1,465,051,075 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

