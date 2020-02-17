Peel Hunt Boosts 888 Holdings Public (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 215

888 Holdings Public (LON:888) had its price target hoisted by Peel Hunt from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 215 ($2.83) in a research note published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on 888. Numis Securities downgraded 888 Holdings Public to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on 888 Holdings Public from GBX 264 ($3.47) to GBX 243 ($3.20) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 207 ($2.72).

LON 888 opened at GBX 136.30 ($1.79) on Friday. 888 Holdings Public has a one year low of GBX 126.70 ($1.67) and a one year high of GBX 183.30 ($2.41). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 147.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 155.19. The company has a market capitalization of $502.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.82, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online gaming entertainment products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the Internet, including casino and games, poker, bingo, sport, and Mytopia social games to the end users and business partners.

