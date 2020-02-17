Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Add” Rating for Spectris (LON:SXS)

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Spectris (LON:SXS) in a research report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SXS. Morgan Stanley lowered Spectris to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,670 ($35.12) to GBX 2,500 ($32.89) in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Spectris from GBX 2,050 ($26.97) to GBX 2,140 ($28.15) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays assumed coverage on Spectris in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They set an overweight rating and a GBX 3,320 ($43.67) price objective for the company. BNP Paribas lowered Spectris to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from GBX 2,350 ($30.91) to GBX 2,650 ($34.86) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Spectris to an underperform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from GBX 2,760 ($36.31) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,665.91 ($35.07).

SXS stock opened at GBX 2,723 ($35.82) on Thursday. Spectris has a twelve month low of GBX 2,210 ($29.07) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,984 ($39.25). The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.78. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion and a PE ratio of 65.93. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2,804.84 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,601.32.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Materials Analysis, Test and Measurement, In-line Instrumentation, and Industrial Controls. The Materials Analysis segment provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process.

