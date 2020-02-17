Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.
Shares of MPE opened at GBX 689 ($9.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 707.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 679.97. The company has a market capitalization of $375.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.25. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.94).
M.P. Evans Group Company Profile
