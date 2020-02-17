Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE)

Peel Hunt reissued their buy rating on shares of M.P. Evans Group (LON:MPE) in a report issued on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of MPE opened at GBX 689 ($9.06) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 707.22 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 679.97. The company has a market capitalization of $375.24 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -861.25. M.P. Evans Group has a 12 month low of GBX 610 ($8.02) and a 12 month high of GBX 756 ($9.94).

Get M.P. Evans Group alerts:

M.P. Evans Group Company Profile

M.P. Evans Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, operates oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses in Malaysia; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for M.P. Evans Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M.P. Evans Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.