Pendal Group Ltd Invests $88,000 in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 1,083 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ALLETE by 1.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,187,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,825,000 after acquiring an additional 99,981 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 7.9% in the third quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 13,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 8.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in ALLETE in the third quarter worth about $1,559,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get ALLETE alerts:

In other ALLETE news, Director Madeleine W. Ludlow sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $95,340.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ALE stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, hitting $81.19. The company had a trading volume of 276,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,274. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.19 and a 200 day moving average of $83.69. ALLETE Inc has a fifty-two week low of $78.25 and a fifty-two week high of $88.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. ALLETE had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The company had revenue of $304.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. ALLETE’s revenue was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.6175 dividend. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th.

ALLETE Company Profile

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE).

Receive News & Ratings for ALLETE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALLETE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.