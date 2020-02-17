Pendal Group Ltd Makes New $91,000 Investment in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new position in WEX Inc (NYSE:WEX) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 433 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in WEX by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,892,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $809,995,000 after buying an additional 56,101 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 1,232,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $258,125,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 26.5% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 278,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,210,000 after acquiring an additional 58,270 shares during the period. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 31.4% in the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 227,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,875,000 after acquiring an additional 54,270 shares during the period. Finally, Columbus Circle Investors boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 6.0% in the third quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 194,562 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,315,000 after acquiring an additional 11,006 shares during the period. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Roberto Simon sold 7,651 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.03, for a total value of $1,530,429.53. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,902 shares in the company, valued at $3,380,907.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,736 shares of WEX stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.99, for a total value of $2,953,102.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 71,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,337,171.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. SunTrust Banks lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on WEX from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research set a $240.00 price target on WEX and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on WEX from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.06.

Shares of WEX traded up $3.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.66. The company had a trading volume of 481,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,770. The firm has a market cap of $10.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $218.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. WEX Inc has a 52-week low of $169.48 and a 52-week high of $234.95.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $440.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $455.69 million. WEX had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 5.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.02 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that WEX Inc will post 9.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides corporate card payment solutions in North and South America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services.

