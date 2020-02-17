Pendal Group Ltd Purchases New Stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:WH) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WH. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 184,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 133,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,355,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,272,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,709,000 after purchasing an additional 19,239 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on WH shares. TheStreet cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

In related news, insider Thomas Hunter Barber sold 3,091 shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.62, for a total value of $178,103.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.93. 961,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 643,981. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc has a 52 week low of $48.53 and a 52 week high of $63.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.18.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 24.70%. The business had revenue of $492.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.19 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company licenses its hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel Inn & Suites, La Quinta, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, The Trademark Collection, and Wyndham to hotel owners in approximately 80 countries.

