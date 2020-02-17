Pendal Group Ltd Purchases Shares of 2,101 Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,101 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,181,991,000 after buying an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 10,574,590 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $410,400,000 after buying an additional 602,351 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $104,924,000 after buying an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1,166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,270,618 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $49,312,000 after buying an additional 1,170,266 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trimble in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,493,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Trimble in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Trimble from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.25.

In related news, SVP Sachin Sankpal sold 7,457 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.37, for a total value of $301,039.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,452,674.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael Bank sold 5,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.42, for a total value of $228,675.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,942.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,620 shares of company stock valued at $744,248 in the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TRMB traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,708. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. Trimble Inc has a 1-year low of $35.86 and a 1-year high of $46.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $43.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.15.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $784.13 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 15.76%. Trimble’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Trimble

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

