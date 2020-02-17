Pendal Group Ltd Raises Stake in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS)

Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,941 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,794 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Pluralsight were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Pluralsight by 46.6% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Pluralsight by 530.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Pluralsight by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Pluralsight by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Pluralsight by 105.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Pluralsight alerts:

PS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Pluralsight in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pluralsight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Pluralsight from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, William Blair started coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pluralsight has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.33.

In other Pluralsight news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $117,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,901,755. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,000 shares of company stock worth $284,150. 23.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:PS traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $18.66. The stock had a trading volume of 1,862,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,267,080. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.96 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.62. Pluralsight Inc has a 12-month low of $14.84 and a 12-month high of $35.70.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 46.17%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pluralsight Inc will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pluralsight Inc (NASDAQ:PS).

Receive News & Ratings for Pluralsight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluralsight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.