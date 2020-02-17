Pendal Group Ltd Takes Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLTR. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar Tree by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,601,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,064 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 13.0% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,671,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,315,000 after acquiring an additional 536,989 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 168.8% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 739,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,399,000 after acquiring an additional 464,305 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 24.3% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,137,721 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,882,000 after acquiring an additional 222,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 23.2% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 892,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,832,000 after acquiring an additional 167,977 shares during the last quarter. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DLTR. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Monday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $127.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Dollar Tree from an “accumulate” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.91.

NASDAQ:DLTR traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $88.68. 1,690,303 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,472,929. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.06 and its 200-day moving average is $100.67. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -13.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.48. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.37 and a twelve month high of $119.71.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 20.85% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Dollar Tree news, Director Lemuel E. Lewis bought 1,000 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $89.49 per share, for a total transaction of $89,490.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,978,981.86. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates through two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $1.00. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and beauty care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Valentine's Day, Easter, Halloween, and Christmas merchandise.

