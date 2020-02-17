Penta (PNT) Trading 31% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Penta (CURRENCY:PNT) traded down 6.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Penta has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and $79,685.00 worth of Penta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Penta token can currently be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including HitBTC, BCEX, HADAX and LBank. During the last week, Penta has traded 31% lower against the U.S. dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $272.73 or 0.02781670 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010214 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.54 or 0.00229853 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00043060 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.99 or 0.00142738 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Penta was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Penta’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,014,319,521 tokens. Penta’s official Twitter account is @Penta_GF . Penta’s official website is www.penta.global

Penta can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bit-Z, BCEX, HitBTC, LBank and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Penta directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Penta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Penta using one of the exchanges listed above.

