Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $82,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 150.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 358.3% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FTSM remained flat at $$60.19 during trading hours on Monday. 446,479 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 766,370. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 12 month low of $59.93 and a 12 month high of $60.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.14 and its 200 day moving average is $60.12.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st.

