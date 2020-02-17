Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,166 Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,166 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nike by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 87,672,220 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,360,079,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883,150 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 110.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,107,158 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $197,887,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,295 shares during the period. Broad Peak Investment Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nike in the third quarter worth $75,136,000. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 6,585,280 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $667,155,000 after acquiring an additional 733,940 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Nike by 867.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 738,321 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $74,799,000 after acquiring an additional 662,007 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nike stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $103.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,305,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,785,192. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.91. Nike Inc has a 12-month low of $77.07 and a 12-month high of $105.62. The company has a market cap of $161.25 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The footwear maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Nike had a return on equity of 50.03% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $10.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.245 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

In other Nike news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $2,828,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 436,916 shares of company stock worth $43,122,614 over the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NKE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank set a $120.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group set a $136.00 target price on Nike and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nike has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.54.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

