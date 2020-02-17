Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 2,441 NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors NV (NASDAQ:NXPI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,441 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 265.5% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 212 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 70.0% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Savior LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Stephen Owen sold 8,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.00, for a total value of $1,011,868.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $229,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NXP Semiconductors stock traded down $1.61 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $137.08. 1,846,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,670,734. NXP Semiconductors NV has a 52-week low of $85.38 and a 52-week high of $139.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $131.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.27, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.28.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors NV will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NXPI. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price objective (up from $135.00) on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Friday, January 10th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $139.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.71.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

