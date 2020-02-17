Perennial Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC)

Perennial Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,108 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,940.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colony Credit Real Estate during the 3rd quarter worth about $160,000. Institutional investors own 28.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CLNC traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $13.22. 285,807 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,334. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $17.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.14 and a 200 day moving average of $13.62. The company has a quick ratio of 3.78, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Colony Credit Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio is currently 171.43%.

CLNC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Colony Credit Real Estate from $18.50 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd.

About Colony Credit Real Estate

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

