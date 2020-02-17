Perlin (PERL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $3.63 Million

Perlin (CURRENCY:PERL) traded down 11.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 16th. In the last seven days, Perlin has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar. Perlin has a market cap of $10.54 million and approximately $3.63 million worth of Perlin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Perlin token can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000406 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy and Binance.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002943 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.03 or 0.02817855 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.21 or 0.00234388 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00045763 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000744 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00146481 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Perlin Token Profile

Perlin’s total supply is 1,033,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 262,005,330 tokens. Perlin’s official Twitter account is @PerlinNetwork . The official message board for Perlin is medium.com/perlin-network . The Reddit community for Perlin is /r/perlin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Perlin’s official website is perlin.net

Buying and Selling Perlin

Perlin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Perlin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Perlin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Perlin using one of the exchanges listed above.

