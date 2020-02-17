PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) Receives $4.94 Average PT from Analysts

PFSweb, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFSW) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.17.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Lake Street Capital raised shares of PFSweb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PFSweb in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PFSweb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get PFSweb alerts:

PFSW stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.41. 12,630 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,021. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.41. PFSweb has a 1 year low of $2.03 and a 1 year high of $6.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -220.50 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engine Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Engine Capital Management LP now owns 1,344,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 46,929 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PFSweb by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 661,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 43,100 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the first quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of PFSweb in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 52.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PFSweb

PFSweb, Inc provides omni-channel commerce solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and India. It operates through two segments, LiveArea Professional Services and PFS Operations. The company offers strategic commerce consulting services, including commerce strategy, omni-channel consulting, digital opportunity audit, organizational/operational readiness, and platform evaluation/selection services; and design and digital marketing services, such as design, user experience, interactive development, search engine optimization and paid search, affiliate marketing, conversion optimization, storefront management, email marketing, and digital analytics.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for PFSweb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PFSweb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.