Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 368,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,186 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $31,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PM. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 82,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,279,000 after purchasing an additional 9,765 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 110.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 2,895 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 218,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 10,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. 73.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $88.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $137.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.27 and a 52 week high of $92.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $86.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

