Phoenixcoin Price Tops $0.0046 on Major Exchanges (PXC)

Phoenixcoin (CURRENCY:PXC) traded 11.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on February 17th. In the last week, Phoenixcoin has traded 20.5% higher against the US dollar. Phoenixcoin has a market capitalization of $337,973.00 and approximately $896.00 worth of Phoenixcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phoenixcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0046 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.42 or 0.01173054 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00043745 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00204067 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 30.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00012876 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00008818 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00070435 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002123 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00004457 BTC.

Phoenixcoin Profile

Phoenixcoin (CRYPTO:PXC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 20th, 2013. Phoenixcoin’s total supply is 72,850,425 coins. Phoenixcoin’s official Twitter account is @Phoenixcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phoenixcoin’s official website is phoenixcoin.org

Phoenixcoin Coin Trading

Phoenixcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoenixcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoenixcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phoenixcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

