Phore (PHR) Price Up 9.2% This Week

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 11.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 16th. One Phore coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0985 or 0.00000997 BTC on exchanges including Nanex, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and IDAX. Phore has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $682.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Phore has traded up 9.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006091 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000128 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000147 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 20,133,030 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official website is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

Phore Coin Trading

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Nanex, Cryptopia, IDAX and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

