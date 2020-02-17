Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.75.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Phreesia in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Shares of Phreesia stock traded down $0.94 on Wednesday, reaching $32.61. 156,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 399,977. Phreesia has a 1-year low of $22.05 and a 1-year high of $34.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.71.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Phreesia will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Amy Beth Vanduyn sold 6,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.84, for a total value of $224,165.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,554,757 shares of company stock worth $63,956,423.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHR. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Phreesia by 116.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,025,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,964,000 after buying an additional 1,088,782 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,435,000. Tamarack Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Phreesia by 230.0% during the 4th quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 660,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,549,000 after acquiring an additional 460,000 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,629,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $11,955,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.