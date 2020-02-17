Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $315,000 Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 37.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,225,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Valero Energy by 193.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $572,000 after buying an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV purchased a new stake in Valero Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 77.5% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 15,513 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after buying an additional 6,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Valero Energy by 264.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,534,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $237,391,000 after buying an additional 1,838,672 shares during the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 424,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:VLO traded down $1.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $82.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,990,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,169,811. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.64 and a 200-day moving average of $88.57. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $69.44 and a 12 month high of $101.99.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $27.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.39 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 2.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This is an increase from Valero Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.77%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Valero Energy from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Argus restated a “buy” rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 price objective on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.57.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

