Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $408,000 Holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its holdings in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,685 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Birch Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TJX. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Nomura initiated coverage on TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Cowen lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

TJX Companies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $63.38. 5,469,969 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,217,643. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.67. TJX Companies Inc has a one year low of $49.05 and a one year high of $63.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

In other TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total value of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

