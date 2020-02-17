Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Invests $299,000 in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,927 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,816,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,518,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,442,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,037,000 after buying an additional 72,730 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,200,987 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,587,000 after buying an additional 6,543 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,053,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $80,481,000 after buying an additional 20,187 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,048,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $70,115,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period. 70.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 131,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,997,010.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EMR traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $73.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,797,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,965,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $55.98 and a twelve month high of $78.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.20%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. HSBC downgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.42.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

