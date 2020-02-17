Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Purchases 943 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CVX. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chevron by 3.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 131,522,440 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,366,651,000 after buying an additional 4,401,622 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,887,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $950,488,000 after acquiring an additional 63,999 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 7,096,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,660,000 after acquiring an additional 58,570 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chevron by 22.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,482,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $650,218,000 after acquiring an additional 990,819 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total transaction of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,086,112.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total transaction of $933,504.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CVX. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $136.50.

Shares of CVX traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $110.08. 5,148,696 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,744,534. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $105.40 and a 1-year high of $127.34. The stock has a market cap of $208.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $114.50 and a 200-day moving average of $117.62.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.14%. The company had revenue of $36.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Chevron’s revenue was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This is a boost from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

