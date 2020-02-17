Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 1,544 Shares of Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its position in Prudential Public Limited (NYSE:PUK) by 18.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,544 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Prudential Public were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Prudential Public in the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Prudential Public during the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,913 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Prudential Public by 20.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. lifted its position in Prudential Public by 33.8% during the third quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 353,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,864,000 after buying an additional 89,263 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PUK traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $38.33. The company had a trading volume of 262,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 353,356. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.32 and its 200 day moving average is $36.50. The company has a market capitalization of $49.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.55. Prudential Public Limited has a fifty-two week low of $31.84 and a fifty-two week high of $46.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on PUK shares. ValuEngine downgraded Prudential Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Prudential Public in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Prudential Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

