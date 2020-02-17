Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 314 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,428 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HDB. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 21,700,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,141,000 after purchasing an additional 281,698 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 9,712,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,469,000 after buying an additional 1,043,430 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 96.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,940,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $453,024,000 after buying an additional 3,902,663 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 86.1% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,468,264 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,306,000 after buying an additional 2,066,692 shares during the period. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 103.7% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,208,662 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $183,054,000 after buying an additional 1,633,596 shares during the period. 17.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine lowered HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Nomura raised HDFC Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

NYSE:HDB traded down $0.99 during trading on Monday, reaching $58.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,037,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,444,255. The firm has a market cap of $106.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.52 and a 200-day moving average of $75.19. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $49.03 and a 12 month high of $65.89.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

