Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Pioneer Municipal High Inc (NYSE:MAV) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

Pioneer Municipal High has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.9% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High stock opened at $11.25 on Monday. Pioneer Municipal High has a 52 week low of $10.43 and a 52 week high of $11.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.93.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

