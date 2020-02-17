Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV)

Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) in a report released on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $188.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on VEEV. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Veeva Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated a hold rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $177.72.

NYSE VEEV opened at $158.87 on Friday. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $110.23 and a twelve month high of $176.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a current ratio of 5.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 81.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $150.18.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.19. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 29.86%. The firm had revenue of $280.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $274.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 464 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.16, for a total transaction of $65,498.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $330,879.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.99, for a total value of $724,950.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 15,090 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,899.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,255 shares of company stock worth $4,978,719. Corporate insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 16.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,421,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231,904 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in Veeva Systems by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,791,471 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $814,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,568 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,836,449 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,097,000 after acquiring an additional 35,850 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,418,792 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,224,000 after acquiring an additional 244,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,135,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,352,000 after acquiring an additional 153,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

