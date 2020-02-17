Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading 2.8% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 17th. Over the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 2.8% against the dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for about $0.0582 or 0.00000606 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $8.59 million and $65,662.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.28 or 0.03135769 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010400 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.86 or 0.00237959 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00044507 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000739 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.67 or 0.00152705 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000070 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain's launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain's total supply is 147,422,286 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency's Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain's official website is pirate.black.

The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

