Pivot Token (PVT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $436,243.00

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $2.95 million and approximately $436,243.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pivot Token token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. Over the last seven days, Pivot Token has traded 13% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Pivot Token alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $277.94 or 0.02806173 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.93 or 0.00231534 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00045185 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0726 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.44 or 0.00145748 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Pivot Token Token Profile

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about . Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Binance DEX and Coinall. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pivot Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pivot Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.