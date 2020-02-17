Plantronics Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:PLT)

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th.

Plantronics has a dividend payout ratio of 21.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Plantronics to earn $1.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.

Plantronics stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.15. Plantronics has a 52-week low of $14.26 and a 52-week high of $53.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $588.94 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.35.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.16. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plantronics will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PLT shares. Northland Securities started coverage on Plantronics in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Sidoti cut Plantronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley cut Plantronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plantronics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.71.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets integrated communications and collaborations solutions for consumers and businesses worldwide. The company offers its communications and collaboration solutions for voice, video, and content sharing, as well as a line of support and services for the workplace under the Polycom brand.

