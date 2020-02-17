PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $127.06 Million Holdings in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,498,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,160 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.48% of Discover Financial Services worth $127,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,917,500,000 after purchasing an additional 887,296 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 655.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 396,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,174,000 after purchasing an additional 344,236 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,709,000. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,796,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,160,000 after purchasing an additional 202,068 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Discover Financial Services by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 511,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,468,000 after purchasing an additional 197,321 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $84.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nomura reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Discover Financial Services in a research report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Discover Financial Services from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $96.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

In other Discover Financial Services news, CEO Roger C. Hochschild purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $74.12 per share, with a total value of $1,111,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 849,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,934,180.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Wanjiku Juanita Walcott purchased 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $73.95 per share, with a total value of $251,430.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,149 shares in the company, valued at $6,740,468.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 21,777 shares of company stock valued at $1,612,588. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE DFS traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $76.42. 1,426,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,853,360. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07. Discover Financial Services has a one year low of $69.11 and a one year high of $92.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.01. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 26.25% and a net margin of 20.94%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 19.38%.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

