PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $183.72 Million Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 534,123 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.32% of Northrop Grumman worth $183,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,307,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,989,037,000 after purchasing an additional 28,254 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 627,064 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $215,691,000 after purchasing an additional 10,204 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 619,175 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $232,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,449 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 34,416.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 553,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 551,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 427,459 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $147,033,000 after purchasing an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. 84.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NOC. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.20.

NOC traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $370.94. 635,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 862,802. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $263.29 and a 1-year high of $385.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $369.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.77 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.84 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is 24.89%.

In other news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 3,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.27, for a total value of $1,420,460.67. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,431,918.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

