PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $205.90 Million Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,361,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 7.36% of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF worth $205,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 134.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 143,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,528,000 after purchasing an additional 82,390 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 62.5% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 119,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,757,000 after purchasing an additional 46,083 shares during the period. Derby & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,651,000. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $2,558,000. Finally, Black Diamond Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 65,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,713,000 after purchasing an additional 13,321 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading on Monday, hitting $87.79. The stock had a trading volume of 58,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,984. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $75.72 and a 12 month high of $88.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $87.09 and its 200 day moving average is $83.36.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.