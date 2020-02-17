PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 613,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,637 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.47% of Ameriprise Financial worth $102,229,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 14,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,221,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 5.0% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 199,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,277,000 after buying an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 13.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 183,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,930,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares during the period. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 11.3% in the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 530 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.72, for a total value of $93,131.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,449.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,745 shares of company stock worth $2,697,995 over the last 90 days. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Cfra increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.90.

AMP traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, hitting $178.82. 525,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 591,318. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.53. The firm has a market cap of $23.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.81 and a beta of 1.86. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $121.57 and a 1 year high of $179.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

