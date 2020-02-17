PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 528,436 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 47,036 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Raytheon worth $116,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,737,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,579,214,000 after purchasing an additional 65,555 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,358,517 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $298,521,000 after purchasing an additional 260,346 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,199,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $235,252,000 after purchasing an additional 8,539 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Raytheon by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,193,257 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $234,105,000 after purchasing an additional 11,482 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Raytheon by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,012,654 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,521,000 after purchasing an additional 93,498 shares during the period. 74.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Raytheon news, Director Stephen J. Hadley sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $440,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RTN stock traded up $0.42 on Monday, hitting $227.18. 1,343,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,630. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a one year low of $169.64 and a one year high of $233.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $226.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.64.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $0.05. Raytheon had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RTN. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Raytheon in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Cfra upped their price objective on Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine downgraded Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Raytheon from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.57.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

