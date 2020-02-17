PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 85,527 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,503,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,527 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 1.18% of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF worth $146,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $54,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPLV traded up $0.39 on Monday, hitting $62.03. 2,150,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,395,717. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.64. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $50.81 and a 52-week high of $62.04.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.1148 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is an increase from Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%.

Recommended Story: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.