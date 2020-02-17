PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 14,630 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,321,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,630 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.15% of United Parcel Service worth $154,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Ascension Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC now owns 10,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 501 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 834 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 474 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 55.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded up $0.71 on Monday, reaching $105.95. 2,694,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,718,258. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $92.65 and a one year high of $125.31. The company has a market capitalization of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $113.30 and a 200 day moving average of $117.04.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company had revenue of $20.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

UPS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $116.00 price objective (down from $122.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

