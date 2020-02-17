PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,616,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 234,498 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.13% of AT&T worth $375,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. 53.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on AT&T from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on AT&T to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

T stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.25. The company had a trading volume of 27,385,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,094,006. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.43. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.67 and a fifty-two week high of $39.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.63.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

