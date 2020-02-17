Polynovo (ASX:PNV) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.12

Polynovo Ltd (ASX:PNV) shares reached a new 52-week high on Sunday . The company traded as high as A$3.12 ($2.21) and last traded at A$3.11 ($2.21), with a volume of 1362023 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$3.11 ($2.21).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$2.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -622.00.

Polynovo Company Profile (ASX:PNV)

Polynovo Limited, a medical device company, designs, develops, and manufactures dermal regeneration solutions in Australia. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of medical devices using its NovoSorb technology in the treatment of burns, surgical wounds, and negative pressure wound therapy.

