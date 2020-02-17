Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.50-2.65 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.56. Portland General Electric also updated its FY20 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Shares of Portland General Electric stock opened at $61.80 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.86, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.56 and its 200 day moving average is $56.62. Portland General Electric has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $62.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $548.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Portland General Electric’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is 64.44%.

POR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upped their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Portland General Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Guggenheim cut shares of Portland General Electric from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.50.

In other news, VP William O. Nicholson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $165,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,344.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

