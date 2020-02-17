PPL (NYSE:PPL) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

PPL (NYSE:PPL) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.40-2.60 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.53. PPL also updated its FY 2021

Pre-Market guidance to 2.40-2.60 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of PPL from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of PPL in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of PPL from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Macquarie upgraded shares of PPL from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of PPL in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.88.

Get PPL alerts:

NYSE PPL traded down $0.91 on Friday, hitting $35.37. The company had a trading volume of 8,120,961 shares. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.98. PPL has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $36.83.

PPL (NYSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. PPL’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that PPL will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Vincent Sorgi sold 13,696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $466,211.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 30,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,423.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William H. Spence sold 388,968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.32, for a total transaction of $13,349,381.76. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About PPL

PPL Corporation, a utility holding company, delivers electricity and natural gas in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated, and Pennsylvania Regulated. It serves approximately 414,000 electric and 328,000 natural gas customers in Louisville and adjacent areas in Kentucky; 527,000 electric customers in central, southeastern, and western Kentucky; and 28,000 electric customers in 5 counties in southwestern Virginia.

Further Reading: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for PPL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.