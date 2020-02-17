Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) Price Target Cut to $15.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) had its price target decreased by HC Wainwright from $20.50 to $15.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $12.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Alliance Global Partners lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Roth Capital lowered shares of Pretium Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pretium Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $14.35.

Get Pretium Resources alerts:

PVG opened at $7.41 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.45 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12. Pretium Resources has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.48.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Pretium Resources had a net margin of 8.44% and a return on equity of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $135.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pretium Resources will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PVG. Investec Asset Management LTD lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 2,907,070 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,394,000 after buying an additional 1,148,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,739,783 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,616,000 after buying an additional 807,100 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,397,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 848.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 619,956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,135,000 after buying an additional 554,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,686,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $19,415,000 after buying an additional 391,775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.90% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal resource properties in the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. Its principal project is the Brucejack project that consists of 4 mining leases and 6 mineral claims covering an area of 3,304 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia.

Recommended Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Pretium Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pretium Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.