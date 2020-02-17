PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.
PRGX Global stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of -60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.
About PRGX Global
PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.
