PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) Rating Reiterated by Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PRGX Global (NASDAQ:PRGX) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $7.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PRGX Global from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. PRGX Global presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $9.50.

PRGX Global stock opened at $4.22 on Thursday. PRGX Global has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $9.68. The stock has a market cap of $97.52 million, a PE ratio of -60.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PRGX Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in PRGX Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $96,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in PRGX Global by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 10,134 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PRGX Global by 58.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 28,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 10,431 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in PRGX Global by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 5,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.25% of the company’s stock.

About PRGX Global

PRGX Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides recovery audit services to businesses and government agencies having payment transactions and procurement environments worldwide. Its recovery audit services are based on the mining of clients' purchasing-related data for overpayments to the third-party suppliers.

