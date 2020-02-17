Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 9,925 Shares of Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Watts Water Technologies Inc (NYSE:WTS) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 9,925 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $26,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,438 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 6.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,721,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $439,926,000 after buying an additional 283,685 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 700.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 226,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,190,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

WTS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Boenning Scattergood upgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.32.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 2,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total value of $204,958.98. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Watts Water Technologies stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 98,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,498. Watts Water Technologies Inc has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $114.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.15.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.02. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 14.80% and a net margin of 8.22%. The company had revenue of $400.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Watts Water Technologies Inc will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.60%.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the residential and commercial markets. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

