Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $28.50 Million Stock Position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) by 53.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,271,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441,598 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust were worth $28,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 757.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares during the period. 88.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ ILPT traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.82. 286,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 306,948. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $18.03 and a 12 month high of $23.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Monday, January 27th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.99%.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Profile

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

