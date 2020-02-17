Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $30.90 Million Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Chemed were worth $30,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Chemed by 71.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the third quarter worth $213,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chemed in the third quarter worth $219,000. Institutional investors own 89.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chemed alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CHE shares. JMP Securities upgraded shares of Chemed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $490.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $466.25.

In other Chemed news, VP Naomi C. Dallob sold 660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.50, for a total value of $286,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,671 shares in the company, valued at $2,024,878.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 2,120 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.06, for a total transaction of $1,017,727.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,282.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 6,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,766 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CHE traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $491.69. The company had a trading volume of 159,829 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,919. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $467.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $432.94. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $310.28 and a twelve month high of $494.76.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

Further Reading: Which market index is the best?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE).

Receive News & Ratings for Chemed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chemed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.