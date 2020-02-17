Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Position in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,689 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,772 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $31,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the third quarter worth $32,000. 83.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $132.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skyworks Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total transaction of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at $1,615,106.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.34, for a total value of $1,445,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,699,194.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271 in the last quarter. 0.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions stock traded down $3.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $118.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,815,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,194. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a twelve month low of $66.29 and a twelve month high of $128.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $881.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

